But how can Ibai be so sure about it? Well, simply that this time he is going to have broadcasts in several languages. That will certainly help a lot to attract the attention of people from other countries and regions.

Those who watch the broadcast on Twitch will be able to do so in both Spanish and English. This will undoubtedly help a lot, since in addition to the Spanish-speaking nations, it will now also cover those of the English.

It seems that it will be available in other languages ​​but so far they are the only ones confirmed. But why would they want to watch Ibai Llanos’s Soiree of the Year 3 from the US or the UK? This is where Amouranth comes into the picture.

Fountain: Twitter.

Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Michelle Siragusa, is a very popular model and streamer in the United States. She is one of those who will fight and her rival to beat is Maite ‘Mayichi’ Carrillo, a Spanish content creator.

So it is a good reason for viewers outside of the Hispanic sphere to be interested in watching the Year 3 Evening, which will allow Ibai to break a new audience record on Twitch.

What record must the Evening of the Year 3 of Ibai Llanos break?

For the Evening of Year 3 to break a record, it must surpass what was achieved with the 2022 edition, which at its highest audience peak obtained 3.3 million simultaneous viewers.

Some believe that this figure is certain to end up exceeded and by far. All because those who watch the broadcasts in other languages ​​will count as if they were a single Ibai broadcast. There is still some time left for this important event to take place.

Fountain: Twitter.

This will take place at the Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid on July 1, 2023, and tickets to attend and see it live are already available.

After two editions and with the third on the way, it is clear that there is great expectation on the part of the fans.

The organizer has already commented that he is practically “throwing the house out the window” by running short of money. To the extent that the invited artists are not charging anything to participate.

