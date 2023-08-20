“You pay for the desire to overdo it and the lack of experience”. The blue, thanks to the second position in the world ranking, is conditioned by the first zero and does not go beyond 6.82
Larissa Iapichino’s first world final ends in tears. Apart from the gold of the Serbian Ivana Vuleta at 7.14 (+1.2), both the silver of the American Tara Davis-Woodhall (6.91/+0.5) and the surprising bronze of the Romanian Alina Rotaru-Kottman (6.88/+1.6) were at the reach of the 21-year-old winner of three stages of the Diamond League this year, the champion of athletics. The long hugs from her friend-opponents aren’t enough to console her, the blue’s match is practically over after the first null jump, in which Gianni Iapichino’s pupil slipped on the plasticine, risking getting hurt. From there fear took over and only in the last jump did a decent 6.82 arrive, however not enough to get on the podium.
LOST OPPORTUNITY
—
And to think that Iapichino, thanks to her second position in the world ranking of the long shot, arrived at this appointment with the underdogs. However, her lack of experience in major international events played a bad joke on her, ending up nullifying even a particularly good moment of form, as demonstrated by her 6.95 points achieved a month ago in Monaco, in the Diamond League.
My fault
—
“I made a mistake, I’m not hiding it – comments the Azzurri – in too many moments the desire to overdo it prevailed and the lack of experience did the rest. Unfortunately, still a fifth place, but I go home with the awareness of having played in a world final and I want to start from here”.
