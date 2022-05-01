Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The Sepúlveda Ramírez family lives and rests under the shelter of the cool nights offered by Salvador Alvarado, who came to the municipality in search of new opportunitiessaid Gregorio Sepúlveda Figueroa, head of the family, who points out that His biggest dream is to find a job to support his wife Nancy Ramírez and daughter Brenda, who is only 9 years old.

“Without reason,” says Mr. Gregorio who asked them to leave the place where they lived in Guasaveand since then he and his beloved family wander the streets of Salvador Alvarado in search of finding a job and a new decent space to live, where he can be without worrying about the insecurity that living on the streets represents.

“I want to have a house to be planted and to be working, to support my family”he mentioned with a broken voice.

Read more: The traditional flavor is lived in the First Expo Delicias de Mocorito

He said that about a week ago they arrived in Salvador Alvarado hoping to find a place to work, however, during this time they still did not find anything concrete.

He explained that every day the three of them go out together in search of employment, and they only manage to clean a few sidewalks, with which they get moneywhile his wife takes care of their little daughter.

And at this point he pointed out that the most complicated thing comes when night falls, because they have to find a space to sleep, and since their arrival in this municipality the sidewalk of a convenience store, located on Matamoros and Nicolás Bravo avenues, has been their dwelling.

After being evicted, a family spends the nights on a sidewalk in Guamúchil | Photo: Noah Mascareno

Regarding this, very concerned, he commented that at night it is almost impossible for him to sleep, because he fears for the safety of his family, which is why he spends his nights taking care of his daughter and wife. Waiting for the sun to announce itself to continue with their daily routine: going out in search of work.

“I would like to have a part where we can bathe and rest,” he said.

He noted that society has been giving them support. He explained that some people help her with some coins, others with food or sweets for the girl, clothes and others, but he stressed that it would be very beneficial for him to be supported with a job, since his greatest desire is to be able to work and earn a living to support his family. He explained that he offers to work as a sweeper, gardener, milking cows, and is even willing to work in the fields. However, he clarified that his desire to work is so great that he is willing to work in what society offers him and allows him to offer his family a better home and safe food three hours a day.

Since sometimes the money he earns during the day is not enough to buy what to eatsometimes people give them food, which allows them to save a few coins.

Read more: Members of the CTM commemorate Labor Day in Guamúchil, Sinaloa

She stressed that unfortunately living on the streets has prevented her daughter from accessing classes, since since they left her home in Guasave the girl does not have a school to attend, they do not have the resources to send her to classes.