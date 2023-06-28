The departure of the Minister of Tourism has been rumored for weeks; she is in Portugal for the 11th Lisbon Legal Forum

In Portugal to participate in the 11th Lisbon Legal Forum, the minister Daniela Carneiro said this Wednesday (28.jun.2023) that follows “firm” in his work at the Ministry of Tourism and that he is “available” to talk to the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

A exit of Daniela from the government is ventured weeks ago. Lula already signaled to alliesbehind the scenes, that the deputy Celso Sabino (União Brasil-PA) will be the new Minister of Tourism. Planalto wants the minister to resign in order to leave the government “honorable”.

“Whenever the president calls for a conversation, I am here at your disposal, I am here to serve Brazil, serve President Lula, through his nomination”, declared the minister to journalists. “Whenever he wants to talk to me, I’ll be ready, because I’m still here, with a lot of commitment, [cumprindo] this so important work that is talking about tourism.”

Asked if she thinksindelicate” who are discussing possible names to succeed her in the ministry, Daniela replied that she does not want to enter “on this merit”. She said: “I live today. Let’s follow today with our heads held high, very calmly, with a clear conscience and doing a job that has to be done, following all the goals and all the objectives”.

On the possibility of joining another area of ​​government. Daniela declared that there is no way to define anything at this moment. “I cannot define this now, let’s wait for President Lula. Anyway, and I remain firm here, in the fight for an increasingly prosperous Brazil and giving opportunity to all”, he declared.

Regarding União Brasil, the minister stated that, as a congressman, she maintains dialogue “open with everyone”.

“It is a government of dialogue, it is a government that came to make that difference. When we say ‘Brazil is back’ it means democracy is back, respect is back, inclusion is back“, he said.

The minister also commented on the video which he published on social networks on Saturday (June 24) in which he states that people “toxic, ungrateful and negative“disguise themselves”kind”.

“The truth is that we live with toxic people all the time, unfortunately […]. In the world we are living in, we need to be very aware of toxic people, mean people. In the face of what we have been experiencing for the last 4 years in the last government, which implanted hatred, we are living a very good phase through the administration of President Lula, who talks a lot about love, respect, equality and democracy”, he declared.

Daniela participated this Wednesday (June 28) in the table “Tourism, Infrastructure, Governance and Perspectives”. In her speech at the event, she said she was honored to have been chosen to lead Brazil’s mission in the area of ​​tourism and stated that the “Brazil is back” with the Lula government.

The minister highlighted figures from her management and what she considers essential for the sector to advance. “For tourism to grow even more, we need to invest in infrastructure”, he declared, adding that this should be the focus going forward. “Within the infrastructure, we need more investments.”

Daniela spoke of the importance of training workers in the sector and mentioned her visit to the Hotel and Tourism School of Portugal. According to her, there will be an agreement signed between the institution and Brazil.

Marcelo Freixopresident of Embratur (Brazilian Agency for the International Promotion of Tourism), also participated in the table and cited figures for the sector. He declared that he wanted to place tourism as a development model. For Freixo, the sector has the potential to be “the great industry of the 21st century”with high rates of job and income creation.

“We want a large number of people to visit Brazil so that Brazil can be a better place to live”he stated.

“O Brazil has a growth capacity in tourism that no other sector has”, he declared. He said it is necessary to change the political mentality regarding the sector. “And I’m not talking about left or right here.”, he highlighted. “Brazil can no longer be ruled by fear and hatred.”

LISBON LEGAL FORUM

With the theme “Digital Governance and Constitutionalism”, the 11th edition of the Lisbon Legal Forum takes place from Monday to Wednesday (June 26-28, 2023) at the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon. It is organized by the IDP (Brazilian Institute of Teaching, Development and Research), by the ICJP (Institute of Legal and Political Sciences of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lisbon) and by the CIAPJ/FGV (Center for Innovation, Administration and Research of the Judiciary of the FGV Knowledge).

It has the presence of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, ministers, jurists and Brazilian politicians, such as:

Alexandre Silveira, Minister of Mines and Energy;

André Mendonça, Minister of the STF;

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), President of the Chamber;

Bruno Dantas, president of TCU;

Camilo Santana, Minister of Education;

Daniela Carneiro, Minister of Tourism;

Flávio Dino, Minister of Justice;

Geraldo Alckmin, Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services;

Gilmar Mendes, minister of the STF;

Jader Filho, Minister of Cities;

José Múcio, Minister of Defense;

Luís Roberto Barroso, STF;

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), President of the Senate.

