Due to low oil pressure and the loss of the engines of an ‘A36 Beechcraft Bonanza’ light aircraft, two men suffered a tragic accident. One of them, on the verge of his death, decided to contact his family but was unsuccessful. The number is wrong.

the events occurred on January 19, when the pilot Boruch Taub and the passenger Binyamin Chafetz They were on board a flight that took off from New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, bound for the city of Richmond Heights, in the state of Ohio (United States).

The engine is failing… Mayday, mayday, mayday

The reason these two men were traveling was because Ben Chafetz, as he was known among his friends, had attended a funeral in that city. Nevertheless, 25 minutes after taking off, the machine began to malfunction, something that worried the driver and passenger.

“We are losing oil pressure, this is an emergency,” were the words expressed by Taub on the radio, according to the ‘NBC’ news network in New York.

Westchester Co. officials confirm the names of the pilot and passenger who died in the plane crash in Armonk last night as Ben Chafetz & Boruch Taub of Cleveland, OH. Because of Jewish tradition, both men remain were expedited to be buried before sundown. pic.twitter.com/Qi7ZBaZNgp — Shosh Bedrosian (@ShoshBedrosian) January 20, 2023

Although a controller of the plane tried to communicate with the pilot, the only response he was able to get from Boruch was that the aircraft had an engine problem. After this, he was left without signal.

“Do you have engine power right now? Are you able to maintain altitude?” asked a worker at the White Plains airport, located in Westchester County (New York), to which the driver replied: “No, the engine is failing… Mayday, mayday, mayday“.

When the ‘A36 Beechcraft Bonanza’ crashed, it did so in Armonk, Westchester, in a wooded area surrounded by water.

It took authorities several hours to find the victims, and while the drones used in the search were of little help, They managed to find them through one of their cell phones.

I love you and the children. I’m sorry for everything I did. we lost the engines

“I don’t think any of us want to contemplate what it would be like to know that your life is about to end, you go to talk to the people you love the most and try to tell them something to sum up the life you’ve had together. That’s what last night was about.” Westchester County Executive George Latimer told the aforementioned news network.

“I love you and the children. I’m sorry for everything I did. we lost the engines“, it was the message Ben Chafetz sent to his family before he died, only members of a community group received itas specified by his friend Ely Skorski to the aforementioned medium.

The investigation of this case is still under study by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board, while the bodies of the two men are found in the town of Cleveland, Ohio.

