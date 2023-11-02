Rene Higuita He stands in front of the camera and looks through a scrapbook. The lens stays with the images, but the real revelation is in the audio. The man from Antioquia, at 57 years old, takes the floor and decides that it is time for his voice to be the one to expose the ins and outs of his double status: that of the most spectacular goalkeeper and the most controversial that Colombia has ever had.

In Higuita: the path of the scorpiona documentary that premieres this Thursday on Netflix, the “perfectly imperfect human being”, as he defines himself, commands for the first time the public story of his life. And she does it by digging through miracles and sins on and off the court, with the aim of “defending herself.”

This is what he confesses to EL TIEMPO in a talk in which he addresses the relationship he had with the drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, his position on society’s judgments, his view of current football and the need for another ‘Loco’ to take over. court.

Where does the impulse to talk about your life come from at this moment?

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. In the other productions that have been made about me, the story has been 50/50: 50 that I have told, and 50 that others tell to attract the public, often with morbidity. Here, at 57 years old, it is me telling my entire life 100 percent, with the good things and suddenly some bad. That is the great revelation of the documentary, that I am the one who speaks and carries the thread of the story.

Do you feel that Colombians have a distorted image of you?

Everything points there. There is a phrase that was told to me recently and that I keep in mind: “The truth should not be confused with the opinion of the majority.” I listened to her and said: ‘Shit, there I am’, then everyone has their opinion about you and, with so much judgment and so much stuff, things get tangled. They have called me a bitch, they have called me a guerrilla, a drug trafficker and even a paramilitary… and then in the end I say: ‘Well, define yourself and see what I am.’ Look, for example, I have always gone to mass and they have never said that I am the Pope (laughs). People are adjusting his story, but you don’t have a gold medal to make everyone like you.

What comes then is ‘your truth’?

Yes, without a doubt this is my truth, and it is also true based on what many say, because people who really know me appear speaking in the documentary.

So it does influence what others say…

Sure, but those who have known human beings. This is a testimony that, despite difficulties, we can move forward. It is an opportunity to remind people that we are imperfect, that we are far from having an ideal direction, but we get a little closer to what is expected when we recognize our mistakes. And, with all the mistakes that have been made, we have the possibility that any moment is important to change.

Is there anything you regret?

No…, how am I going to regret anything, I don’t have to regret anything. For example, how am I going to regret speaking well about people, knowing people from the heart, being a friend…

“I am a friend…”, a phrase that weighed at the time

Yes, I said it to a journalist when I left to see Pablo Escobar in the La Catedral prison, and at the moment when all that was happening, they said to me: “René, why are you doing that?” Why is he doing that?”, and I think and say: ‘My God, but if they come close to me, look for me, want to connect with me, well I want to be that friend, that support…’ And I talk to them about people who have been in drug trafficking, in guerrilla warfare and other things. Tomorrow, when one is no longer part of this world, they cannot confuse a respectful and humble person with someone weak, stupid or stupid.

You were in prison for nine months for mediating the release of Luis Carlos Molina’s daughter, who had been kidnapped…

Yes… and in the documentary she speaks for the first time. I touch on that topic because I have a clear conscience, because if not, very little is heard. I live calmly because from judging myself to being a reality there is a long distance. Look, I have to defend myself now because that whole thing from the nineties has cost me tears and my family too… but today I look people in the eyes and many tell me: ‘You are the friend we need,’ and I wouldn’t change that for anything. Then, of course, there is a justice, first divine and another that, if one makes his mistakes, one has to pay for them. But why is the friend the one who should judge? Look, for example, at today’s political issue…

What is it referring to?

Today there is a lot of criticism of the Government, which is not a matter of this one, but of all governments. And one, ready, criticize… but you also have to ask yourself, what do you contribute to the Government? We see the difficulties and we can help from the heart. Look, if we all tried to contribute from our fields, instead of judging things would be different.

How do you contribute?

I can contribute from sport, which is what people know me for. But, like me, there are others who can help from the economic or social side, but we all have to try to do something. If we do not do what we can, we will never see the country of love and peace that we Colombians dream of.

What do you think is your legacy?

To be honest, I feel like a romantic and a constant learner of life. That is why I am pleased with the happiness I feel today to have the space to let off steam and make lemonade out of lemons. This is the opportunity to raise my voice and leave a testimony of life.

René Higuita, legendary Colombian goalkeeper.

How do you see what some today call ‘modern football’?

We started modern football in the Colombian National Team, what there is right now is a copy. We all have a way of seeing things and it is respectable. Football is like life, you have to face it and suddenly with experience, plus what is presented to you, something wonderful can happen. If we get together, we do it; but if not, screwed. Now, no one has the truth about football. If we unite, we will greatly improve our level.

Here in Colombia there have been exchanges of statements between those of his generation and the current one…

There is a clash between those of the past era and those of youth, but since it is life, and everything has stages, then one learns. Nowadays young people say what they think and believe it to be the truth, time passes and you discover that suddenly you were wrong…

What would a René Higuita be like in today’s football?

Same, authentic and crazy…

Do you think it is possible to see someone like that today?

Today it is more possible than ever. I tell you, more than a possibility, it is a necessity. Today’s football needs another René Higuita.

ANDRÉS FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

BREAKING NEWS LEADER EL TIEMPO

@Balagueraaa

