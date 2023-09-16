The ruling party is desperate. Given the lack of results, rising debt, growing insecurity, disproportionate increase in the price of food and services, as well as lack of opportunities for people, Morena seeks to take away what it has not been able to preserve through its government actions: citizen trust.

No matter how much circus it invents and tricks it makes, the group in power can no longer hide that it has failed the people and turned its back on those most in need. His campaign ideas were that, and not ideas capable of being transformed into effective public policies to combat inequality and make social justice possible.

Faced with this reality, it intends to divert all the power of the State and its institutions, which should be focused on fighting crime and providing the most urgent public services, to slander and harass Xóchitl Gálvez Ruizwho is the result of the culture of effort that Luis Donaldo Colosio spoke of and the social legitimacy that comes from having been elected in primaries as the coordinator of the Broad Front for Mexico.

Precisely, because of that legitimacy and social roots, the ruling party is terrified of her, knowing that she is the bearer of the renewed hope of the people of Mexico to remove him from the populist ostracism in which Morena has mired him.

They have even searched his vaccination card, without finding anything, and that is why now they even want to demolish his house, in clear evidence of their desperation and urgency to oust it.

But they won’t make it. Xochitl It is an authentic policy, of the people, which has overcome all the adversities that have been presented to it and which today has the support of the PAN, PRI, PRDcivil society and social organizations to lead the most crucial fight that Mexico has faced in its modern history.

The kind of Brunette He is reaching his sixth year of work. Without addressing social problems, all the funds, trusts and savings that had been created during 24 years have been exhausted. That is to say, in five years they ran out of money and today they intend to use debt to try to float what today appears at the bottom of corruption, incapacity, negligence and mediocrity: the pharaonic projects and their plans for occurrences.

Faced with this, engineering is located Xochitl Galvezrepresentative of the capacity, vision, honesty and sensitivity necessary to carry out Mexico on another path, that of development and growth.

That is why they systematically attack her, they try to offend and denigrate her, without realizing that the only thing they achieve is to show themselves for what they are, ambitious coarse people who want to keep power to continue enriching themselves and impoverishing people even more.

He Broad Front for Mexico Yes, it will once again make social justice and the modernization of the State possible through the first coalition government in our history. It is time to leave behind hyperpresidentialism and with it, the abuse of power.

*Alejandro Moreno is National President of the PRI.

