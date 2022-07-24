11 years ago, Rodrigo Gonzalez Y Sofia Franco They were the new conductors of “Love, love, love”. The time they shared together led them to start a unique friendly relationship, in which there was even more than one kiss in front of cameras. When the program turned a year on the air, both celebrated it by attending an event in which they declared themselves in love.

“I love Rodrigo very much, he is a very special person in my life, I have fun with him on the television set and who knows anything can happen,” Sofia said at the time. However, her departure from her program, some time later, distanced her from ‘Peluchín’.

In 2013 she was hired as a presenter of “In the air”, space of América television that was broadcast at the same time as “Amor, amor, amor”. The magazine, also hosted by Maju Mantilla, was only produced until 2016.

Rodrigo González and Sofía Franco began a friendly relationship after meeting on the set of “Amor, amor, amor”. Photo: El Popular composition

Why is Rodrigo González no longer a close friend of Sofía Franco?

In 2017, in an interview for the program “Día D”, Sofía Franco referred to the estrangement with Rodrigo González. In that sense, she pointed out that this happened after he entered the program “Al aire”, where she faced “Amor, amor, amor” for the rating.

“That was the worst part, being able to compete with him, because each one has their work ideology and I, if I weigh the rating or friends, for me friends will weigh more. But everyone manages as he wants. I’m not one to say ‘look how you’re behaving’. Friends we all have a lot, ”he expressed.

The programs “Amor, amor, amor” and “Al aire” competed for the rating. Photo: composition/Rodrigo González/Instagram/capture of América TV

However, her statements did not sit well with her former co-worker, who, through his Facebook account, indicated that he left her for a reason very different from the rating.

“The removal is due to the fact that you allowed my family to be unfairly defamed during your driving with personal issues that you are clear about and handle perfectly, in order to add a few more points to your now ex-program. You also did it after receiving a call from me to alert you on a subject that was harming you that I will leave it in the privacy of that conversation and that I never published it on my program. The lack of loyalty is a problem for me. I hardly forget her even if I forgive her. It’s not the rating that comes only thanks to the complicity with my people”, wrote ‘Peluchín’.

Rodrigo González on Sofía Franco: “I don’t recognize her”

In September 2021, Rodrigo González spoke about Sofía Franco’s statements after the criticism he received for reconciling with the father of his son Alvaro Paz de la Barra.

In dialogue with the newspaper Trome, the now former television host was consulted about the questions of “Peluchín” towards her person. Given this, she only managed to say that he stays with the “memories of the time of work and friendship”.

In this regard, the presenter of “Amor y fuego” pointed out that he also thinks the same, since he currently does not recognize her.

“You don’t tell me anything because you say you keep the beautiful things from the time we were friends. me too because I don’t recognize this Sofía , a Sofia who is more comfortable than worthy. I don’t recognize her a Sofia who lends herself to wash the face of a person next to her because the electoral and municipal campaign is coming up. I don’t recognize her. I also stay with that time because if I am going to start thinking about those that came later, the truth is that… it is time for you to take charge and stop being so Cornejo, “said González.