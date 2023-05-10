Leaning on his cane, a grandfather was trying to cross an avenue in San Luis Potosí, when he was hit by a personnel transport truck

A elderly man died afterr hit by a bus personnel carrier, while trying to cross an avenue in San Luis Potosí.

The facts were recorded on Tuesday, on Constitution Avenuein front of the “Juan Sarabia” boulevard, San Luis Potosí, leaving the lifeless grandfather in front of the people who were passing through the place.

According to local media and a video circulating on social mediathe man tried to cross Constitution Avenue, while several vehicles were on the spot.

However, while the traffic light was red, the sir decided to cross, but at that moment the cars advanced and the truck pushed him.

Although the driver of the unit stopped, the man was already deceased; while witnesses alerted the authorities and asked for help from paramedics.

Elements of the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection cordoned off the area, so that circulation was slowed down in the place for several minutes. See also They collide by reach to preventive agent of Culiacán, Sinaloa

Subsequently, elements of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrived, who took charge of the corresponding inquiries.