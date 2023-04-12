After lighting the fire apparently did not stand? and the controversy continued. And it is that determined not to let the statements of her ex-boyfriend, the creator of content from Veracruz Brian Villegashad weight the Mexican blogger Yeri Mua has decided to launch a response and even spread ‘evidence’ that affirms endorse that she “has never been ugly”.

The above has been part of the controversy unleashed by Yeri Mua herself, who in a live after putting makeup on her new boyfriend Naim Darrechi, decided to insinuate that her ex Brian would be ugly. However, he did not give up and decided to present a strong response that has received positive reactions from users of social networks.

And yes I am ugly, but remember how I met you. Don’t you remember how we both met? we were both uglyboth we had nothing. I met you differently and you had nothing of what you are right now. You were not famous, you had followers, but not fame and it is reality. The handsome guys you hang out with right now, do you think they would look at you if you didn’t have the numbers you have right now and the money you have? Let’s be realistic, just as you tell me, the reality is that, because I met you in a different way and I walked like that with you, because I did have affection for you, that is, I did feel love for you, “Brian responded to the statements of Yeri Mua where she does less compared to her current partner, the Spanish tiktoker Naim Darrechi.

Yeri Mua exhibits “proofs” that she was never ugly.”

From this and from the fact that many users of social networks began to support Brian’s statements regarding how different his ex looks thanks to surgeries and the acceptance that he allegedly has due to his popularity and numbers in networks, she did not want to stay silent and launched with pre-operation and childhood photographs to endorse that allegedly “she was never ugly“.

Through her Instagram stories on Tuesday, April 11, Yeri Mua responded with a series of photos where she affirms that she was never what her ex claims.

I was fat for a while, but never ugly,” says the content creator from Veracruz.

Yeri Mua’s first tests to deny what Brian Villegas said about her/ Photo: Instagram @yerimua

He also issued another message to his ex where he allegedly shows a snapshot of her without any surgical intervention or aesthetic retouching.

Me without surgeries since there are one or the other big ears who say they knew me being ugly,” she reproaches.

Yeri Mua tests to deny what Brian Villegas said about her/ Photo: Instagram @yerimua

Also the sovereign of the Veracruz Carnival 2022 decided to look inside her childhood photo album to show a snapshot of when she was a little girl and that her features can be seen.

And me as a baby, because I eat a buffalo with which my children will turn out ugly. Poor (dogs),” he alleged.

Yeri Mua also posted a photo of her as a baby to deny what Brian Villegas said about her/ Photo: Instagram @yerimua

And it should be remembered that a few years ago Yeri Mua and Brian Villegas underwent various aesthetic interventions in South America, and some time later they ended in a controversial break.

It was in the midst of all this situation that the news went viral that Yeri Mua was claiming the INE for allegedly retouching her photograph on her voter ID to make it look ugly. Obviously the note went viral because users contradicted it, arguing that it was really like that, only without filters and photographic retouching.

Well, this whole topic has resurfaced for a long time after the breakup of the couple due to a live in which the Veracruz woman made comments throwing her ex and comparing him with her new partner Naim Darrechi. As expected, Brian Villegas decided not to remain silent and his response was quite forceful for network users and haters who endorsed his statements about Yeri Mua before cosmetic surgeries.