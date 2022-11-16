Over the course of two years, the studio known as SimulaM has been working on a simulator for Jesus in first person. Now, the dream of many to turn water into wine will finally come true, since the prologue of this title will arrive in just a couple of weeks, and a new gameplay shows us what we can do in this religious experience.

It will be next December 1 when I Am Jesus Christ, first-person simulation game developed using the Unreal Engine 5, is available on Steam. Unfortunately, this will not be the final version. Instead, SimulaM will present us with a prologue, with which it hopes to obtain additional information to make the final release, which will take place in early 2023, meet the expectations of the public.

By controlling Jesus, we will be able to manipulate objects thanks to our divine powers, heal the sick and turn water into wine. Also, it was revealed that more than 60 characters from the Bible will be present. We can only wait and see how the public will react to this installment and its activities. On related topics, we remind you that the Bible is now available on PC.

Via: The Gamer