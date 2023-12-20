Eleonora Giorgi returns to show herself in public after the first cycle of chemo: how the actress is doing and what she said to her followers on social media

After a break of about 20 days, Eleonora Giorgi she returned to showing herself and speaking in public. She did it by returning to Myrta Merlino to Afternoon 5but also on social media and in an interview given to the weekly Who. The actress underwent her first cycle of chemo last December 1st and wanted to tell what she experienced.

Credit: eleonoragiorgiofficial – Instagram

It has officially begun toughest battle of all for Eleonora Giorgi. The former actress, writer and TV commentator underwent the procedure last December 1st first cycle of chemo therapy to treat pancreatic cancer.

After a break of about twenty days, which she used to recover and get back on her feet, yesterday it was returned to show itself in public. In fact, she went back to sitting on her chair Afternoon 5but also on social media.

In a video, published on InstagramEleonora has told this first step of treatment and how he feels now:

I left you with the start of treatment, on December 1st. I promised you I would update you. I had the first chemo session, it was hard, but I held on and made it. Today, after 18, 19 days I put on makeup, did my hair and even went to see my beloved Myrta Merlino at Pomeriggio 5. We try to hold on and do some of the things that concern life before. I wanted to thank you for the messages you sent me, I read everything. I will be a soldier and I will make it, as everyone in my situation can make it. The second chemotherapy session starts tomorrow.

Eleonora Giorgi and the strength that her family gives her

Furthermore, it was also published an interview which the actress released to the weekly Whoin which he talks about everything affection and strength that people are donating to her during this period. Not only family members, but also many from whom perhaps he didn't expect it so much.

A special thought, Eleonora, addresses to grandson Gabrieleborn a little while ago from the love of Paolo Ciavarro and Clizia Incorvaia: