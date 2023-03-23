Religious people, in general, are skeptical, therefore, a man who said he was pastor and father of a family He went with a person who claims to be able to connect with beings who died, this time, he achievementto the power talk with the wife of the passenger

Thomas John Flanagan, is known for claiming to be a psychic medium, therefore, a man who got into his car, where the driver usually connects with the spirits, the pastor asked him, “Where do you get this gift from”, well He claims to be skeptical.

The video immediately went viral, as the alleged medium talked about people’s gifts, and showed him that he does manage to connect with people’s loved ones, leaving all skeptical people in shock.

Although at first, the pastor of the church stated that he had previously tried to connect with his wife, he had not succeeded, therefore, he starred in a moving scene.

During the clip, the medium connected with a woman, who had lung and pressure problems, which had to do with her death, “And she just says that, she feels like you did a lot for her, she was blessed to have met you”.

Later, he mentioned that in addition to the woman, two children of the same age appeared, and that they were the same“she just feels like you have done a remarkable job with these people”.

The father of the family questioned whether his partner was calm, “She’s very connected to your kids, sure, she’s talking about twins in the family.”

Finally, the father spoke of his wife, who died 9 years ago, suffering from breast cancer, for this reason, now he takes care of his children alone, “the level of care that I gave her when she was sick, we drove from California to Arizona, to make sure she received treatment for her cancer.”

Thus, the medium, by stating that the woman is happy with the decisions made by the father of her children, Thomas, once again captivated Internet users.

The revelations that the famous medium manages to make, makes Internet users continue to share the videos on different social networks.