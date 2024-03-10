Gaza is dying. Also hungry. The inhuman siege with which Benjamin Netanyahu's Government has been punishing the Strip for five months as a result of Hamas' brutal attack against Israel has already caused the first deaths due to malnutrition.

The horror of what is happening there has caused the United States, Israel's main supporter, to begin to modify its traditional policy of unconditional support. Thus, US planes have dropped food by parachute to the Palestinian civilian population – a practice also carried out by Jordan – and Washington has announced the construction of a provisional port in Gaza. In parallel, the European Union has promised the imminent opening of a maritime corridor from Cyprus.

They are two emergency measures that, however, should not overshadow the prevailing need for a ceasefire. Furthermore, if carried out, operations to alleviate the lack of water and food could be subject to serious obstacles. Built with military technology, the temporary port would be relatively quick to put into operation – between 45 and 60 days – but it is unclear what role Israel will play in the development of events. According to sources from the North American Administration, the initiative has the support of the Israeli Government. In reality, this means that it can control the arrival of that aid and that it will again be in its power to regulate, or even stop, the entry of food, medicine and other essential goods just as it has been doing since 2005, when it evacuated its citizens. settlers from the Strip and blocked it.

The same happens with the European maritime corridor: even if it operated before the US port, it would not be insured in one of its most critical moments – the unloading of material – since it would have to be carried out in an area that is part of the theater of military operations. Negotiations to reach a ceasefire remain stalled due to the guarantees that both sides demand regarding the lives of the hostages and the duration of the truce. Meanwhile, the Palestinian civilian population continues to die.

The paradox is that neither the provisional port nor the maritime corridor would be necessary if Netanyahu authorized the opening of the land crossings that have been operating regularly for 19 years and, above all, if he ordered to stop the disproportionate operation in which he has embarked the army. of his country.