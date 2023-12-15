Hungary blocked this Friday a new financial aid package from the European Union (EU) to Ukrainea, after Brussels agreed to begin formal accession negotiations with that country.

The Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán prevented an agreement on financial aid to kyiv at a summit of European leaders in the early hours of Friday in his war against Russia.

The EU had shortly before taken the historic decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, but failed to approve an aid package for 50 billion euros (about $55 billion).

Viktor Orbán, president of Hungary. Photo: Attila Kisbenedek. AFP

In an interview with Hungarian radio, Orban said this Friday that his country's veto would only be lifted if all EU funds were unblocked. to their country, which were frozen due to doubts about the validity of the Rule of Law.

“I always said that if an amendment to the EU budget was made […]H.ungría would take advantage of the opportunity to clearly claim what he deserves. Not half, not a quarterbut all” of the frozen funds, he said.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said early this Friday that EU leaders would return to this issue only next January.

'A victory'

Thursday's day, however, was marked by the historic decision of the EU to open formal negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova for the accession of those two countries to the bloc. In addition, the EU agreed to grant Georgia the status of a candidate country for accession.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel (L), with the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Chmygal. Photo: Charles Michel's Twitter @eucopresident

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, assured on the X network that the decision is “a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe.”

It was the most important decision EU leaders had in their hands at the summit that began Thursday, as Hungary's opposition to opening those negotiations seemed inflexible.

The EU accession process typically takes several years during which talks are extended and reforms implemented, and in some cases can last more than a decade.

Orban was absent from the room

Diplomatic sources told AFP that Orban agreed to temporarily leave the meeting room as the bloc's remaining 26 countries approved the motion on negotiations with Ukraine.

Zelensky had connected with his European counterparts via video conference and in his speech he warned them that denying dialogue to Ukraine would represent a failure that Russia would use in its favor.

Von der Leyen with Zelensky

For her part, the president of Moldova, Maia Sandu, stated in X that her country “turned a page today with the approval of the EU for the accession talks.”

This decision took place after doubts increased about the continuity of Western powers' support for Ukraine. in its war against Russia, which began in February 2022.

The head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, noted on social networks that the decision constitutes “a strong signal of support” for Ukraine. For the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, it is “a day that will remain etched in the history of our Union.”

Meanwhile, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said it was a “logical, fair and necessary” response.

For his part, the Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, commented that it is “a powerful geostrategic message also for the rest of the world, not only for Russia.

During the meeting, Varadkar said, Orban “presented his arguments, and he did so very emphatically. He disagreed with this decision (…), but essentially decided not to use his veto power.”

The EU had announced on Wednesday, on the eve of the summit, the unlocking of payments to Hungary for up to 10.2 billion euros (about 11 billion dollars) that had been frozen due to doubts about the functioning of the rule of law in that country.

