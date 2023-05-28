Surely you have heard the word ‘buchón’, in a context of drug culture, eccentricities and many luxuries, well, a young man decided to give a ‘humble’ detail, to a girl for her birthday.

In social networks it has become a trend to seebuchón bouquets‘, which can be hundreds or thousands of roses, sometimes they add chocolates, ticketsor even jewelry to make it look even more striking.

A flower shop impressed everyone, for making a bouquet of money, because when they saw the $500 denomination bills, the result of the great gift, likewise, the number of bills, went viral.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the “Florería Luna” shared a striking floral arrangement, along with the description: “A small bouquet for a beautiful birthday girl.”

By showing the result of the wonderful gift with great economic value, the video immediately went viral, as it caused such a furor that Internet users did not hesitate to interact.

During the clip, against the background of the song “Dueño de ti”, performed by “Fuerza Regida”, red roses were shown in the middle, while there were dozens of $500 bills, wrapped as if they were petals.

The bouquet with bills, which in total were $50,000 Mexican pesosaccording to the florist, since there were 100 supposed flowers made with money, it became a trend on digital platforms.

After seeing the scene, Internet users did not hesitate to tag their partners to receive this gift, because for many the originality of the bouquet is romantic, which many associate with the Sinaloa style.