Humanoid robots are the focus of Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk in 2022. Musk made the revelation this week at an event about the company’s fourth quarter 2021 balance sheet. The Tesla Bot, which can also be called “Optimus”, would be the most important product to be developed this year.

The Tesla Bot was first shown at an event in August 2021. “I think the Tesla Bot has the potential to be more significant than the vehicle business over time,” Musk said. The information is from the Uol portal.

The robot will have the same semi-autonomous, driverless driving technology as Tesla cars. It will use artificial intelligence and will have multiple cameras to analyze the terrain and see obstacles. The robot can reach a speed of 8 km/h, is 1.73 m tall and weighs 57 kg. It can still carry up to 20 kg of cargo, according to the g1 portal.

In the head there is a screen, like a cell phone or computer, to transmit information. His hands resemble human ones, with 5 fingers, and he has 40 electromechanical actuators, electric motors that allow movement.

“If you think about the economy, its basis is work”, he said. “Capital equipment is work. So what happens if you don’t really have a labor shortage? That’s what Optimus is all about, so it’s very important,” she added.

+ Brazil will start to reduce IOF exchange rate later this year

“Optimus aims to be user-friendly, of course, and navigate a world of humans and eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks,” Musk said.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

