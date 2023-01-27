The Ministry affirms the need for the employer in the private sector to register the citizen and pay the monthly contributions to the pension and social security system in accordance with the legislation regulating this within a month from the date of issuing his work permit, in order to avoid legal procedures and penalties that are taken against anyone who fails to do so. pic.twitter.com/fufLBhwJKJ

– Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (@MOHRE_UAE) January 27, 2023