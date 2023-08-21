Monday, August 21, 2023
Huíla vs. Nacional, LIVE: the greens seek to get closer to the top of the League

August 21, 2023
Huíla vs. Nacional, LIVE: the greens seek to get closer to the top of the League

National vs. huila

Action of the National vs. huila

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Action of the National match vs. huila

The opitas seek a victory that allows them to continue dreaming of permanence.

Atlético Huila receives Atlético Nacional this Sunday, in the continuation of the sixth date of the 2023-II League. The match is played at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid stadium, in Neiva.

Despite the doubts about his game and the bad relationship in recent weeks with his fans, Nacional has a good start to the semester in local tournaments. They arrive at this match undefeated in the League and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia, after eliminating América de Cali.

Huila, for its part, urgently needs a victory that will allow it to get closer to remaining in the first division.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Atlético Huila and Atlético Nacional

