Santa Fe had its first preseason friendly matches this Wednesday, under the technical command of Professor Pablo Peirano.

The cardinal team moved to Soacha to play two friendlies against Fortaleza, the newly promoted League team.

In the first round the alternate team played, losing their match 1-0. In the second hour it was the turn of the main team.

This squad showed the new faces of the team such as the goalkeeper Andrés Marmolejo or the midfielders Daniel Torres and Juan Pablo Zuluaga.

However, the one who stood out was the usual one, the attacker Hugo Rodallega, who was in charge of scoring the goal of the cardinal victory, 1-0.

Santa Fe has two other preparation matches scheduled, these will go with Star + TV. On January 13 they will play against Patriotas and on Tuesday the 16th they will play against Monagas of Venezuela.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

More sports news