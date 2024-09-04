September 4, 1974

In Mochis they planned the kidnapping of Zuno. Ramón Campaña (a) “The Butcher”, identified as the mastermind of the so-called People’s Revolutionary Armed Forces, was captured in Ciudad Obregón, confessing that the kidnapping of José Zuno was planned in Los Mochis. The crime was aimed at obtaining the release of his brother, Juventino Campaña (a) “Ho Chi Minh”, and other extremists detained and prosecuted for the kidnapping of the American consul Terrance G. Leonhardy, in May of last year. Mr. Zuno remains kidnapped.

EU FEARS LIFTING SANCTIONS AGAINST CUBA. Washington. The Costa Rican foreign minister postponed his trip to this capital to ask the OAS for a meeting of American foreign ministers to examine the lifting of sanctions against Cuba. The Mexican foreign minister, Emilio Rabasa, arrived in this capital and met with President Gerald Ford and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, who told him that they would not be able to examine the Cuban problem until after the commission next November, since the votes are crucial for the Republican government. Mexico never adhered to the sanctions.

THE COMPEÁN FAMILY IS BACK. Don Roberto Compeán and his lifelong Leovy, accompanied by their children, have just returned to this city after a happy 15-day vacation, which took them to visit the most attractive places in the southeast of the country. The Compeán family was in Veracruz, Yucatán and Chiapas, where they enjoyed all the natural attractions of those legendary lands. Before returning to this city, they were enjoying the wonderful beaches of the beautiful port of Acapulco.

September 4, 1999

NO MORE WORKS TO FOREIGN COMPANIES. Construction companies from another entity will not be contracted to carry out public works in the municipality of Ahome, said attorney René López. The Secretary of Public Services assured that this was the reaction of the municipality to the problem with a company from Monterrey that carried out the public lighting program in the previous municipal administration. The company does not want to replace 4,500 lights that were in poor condition, even though the warranty is valid; they do not even answer the phone anymore.

HUGO CHÁVEZ CALLED A COUPIST. Washington. Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is governing with all the flair of a military man seizing power in a coup, USA Today reported. With a populist theory and a promise to stamp out corruption, Chavez is violating the most basic traditions and foundations of a democratic country, the newspaper said in an editorial. The newly elected national constituent assembly’s determination to reduce the powers of Congress has been described by some media as Chavez’s most direct action to install a kind of dictatorship. “Beyond dismantling Congress to restore power, the action has raised suspicions that Chavez is slowly but surely leading a non-military coup in Venezuela.” “Unfortunately, Mr. Chavez will not achieve his stated goals through the means he and his allies are contemplating,” the US newspaper said in its editorial entitled “Venezuela’s Populist Coup.” At least 80 percent of Venezuela’s population has lived in poverty despite the South American nation’s vast oil resources, and this is due to the poor system of government that predated Chavez, which lasted 40 years. Chavez, upon taking power, promised a new era based on an end to corruption and better state management.

