A drop to almost half of its list price has had the Huawei Nova 11 cell phone with 256 GB + 8 RAM, with 60 MP ultra-wide angle selfie camera, 66W Supercharge Turbo fast charging and 6.7″ flexible LED screen. The smart cell phone from the Chinese company fell $5,499.70 pesos its initial cost of $12,499, so when applying the 44% DISCOUNT you will have to pay for it $6,999.30 Mexican pesos. The mobile phone, with a 4500 mAh fast charging battery, includes a payment option in up to 6 months without interest or 24 with a financing cost. The breakdown of features and payment methods is specified below.

$12,499 Mexican pesos is the price that the Huawei Nova 11 256 GB black cell phone It has on the official Telcel site where it supports payments of up to 13 monthly payments without interest. Amazon Mexico has the product listed at $12,499 less the 44% DISCOUNT leaves the cost of the item at $6,999.30 Mexican pesos and gives up to 6 monthly payments without interest or 24 with a financing charge. Therefore the cell phone is $5,499.70 pesos cheaper on Amazon than in Telcel although it gives 7 less monthly payments without interest.

Features of the Huawei Nova 11 black 256Gb cell phone with 44% DISCOUNT AND 6 MSI on Amazon.

– 256 GB of storage.

– 8 GB of RAM memory.

– Black color.

– 6.7-inch flexible Oled screen with Display Turbo technology.

– Model Fiona-L29B.

– Ultra-thin 6.88 mm thick screen with flat edge.

– 60 MP Ultra Wide Angle Front Portrait Camera.

– 4K video recording 100° wide angle.

– 50 MP ultra vision photography. 8 MP ultra wide angle macro camera. 112° ultra-wide angle, 2cm macro photography. 50 MP ultra vision camera RYYB color filter array.

– 4500 mAh battery and 66 W Huawei SuperCharge Turbo for fast charging.

– Super Star Orbit Ring.

– 120Hz refresh rate.

– Resolution of 2412 x 1084 pixels.





How much does the Huawei Nova 11 256 GB cell phone cost almost at HALF PRICE on Amazon and payment methods?

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $387.29* pesos $2,295.77 $9,295.07 18 months $507.44* $2,134.79 $9,134.09 12 months $664.35* $972.90 $7,972.20 9 months $846.91* $622.94 $7,622.24 6 months $1,166.55 FREE $6,999.30 3 months $2,333.10 FREE $6,999.30

