Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | Henna Heinonen founded her own company, and everything was perfect – An insidious exhaustion crept into life

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | Henna Heinonen founded her own company, and everything was perfect – An insidious exhaustion crept into life

Turku-based daycare director Henna Heinonen believed for a long time that positive thinking would save us from everything that burdens us. When one day his legs could no longer carry him, the entrepreneur who loved his work had to stop. He was exhausted.

In pink ones the notes have golden edges. The notes say “You are wonderful”, “Everything will be fine”, “Think positive”, and they are everywhere.

Kindergarten director from Turku Henna Heinonen, 45, believed for a long time that notepads that encourage positive thinking would save from everything that is burdensome. When one day he was no longer able to get up from the cliff of his cabin, he had to face the truth: you can drown in a dream, and the love of work can be exhausting.

#Turku #Henna #Heinonen #founded #company #perfect #insidious #exhaustion #crept #life

See also  Basketball | Lauri Markkanen's worst points haul of the season, but the Finn improved his important statistics enormously
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The best 25 players in MLS history The best 26 players in MLS history

The best 25 players in MLS history The best 26 players in MLS history

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result