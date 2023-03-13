HS Turku | Aino Laine, 81, knits beanies for work and has gained a direct fan base – Now the work threatens to end

Aino Laine, who lives in Paattis, Turku, started making beanies for Myssyfarm in 2019. Since then, the busy “Aino-mummo” has become the advertising face of the company.

“Sugar! Where are you, honey?”

81 years old Aino Laine trying to lure his beloved cat out of the woods for a picture. Even a ball of yarn doesn’t interest the crumb now.

Since 2019, Laine has been a “hat grandmother” who weaves hats for a company called Myssyfarmi.

She wanted to take on the task after seeing a clip on the news about granny hats, where they were knitting in the Sokos shop window.

“I thought maybe that would be nice when I’m always in need of work,” says Laine.

He sent a message to the CEO of Myssyfarm Anna Rauhansuu.

Today, Laine is the advertising face of the company.

Aino Laine knits around 300 beanies a year.

The law too has been able to knit in the Sokos shop window in Helsinki. In addition, he has been, for example Ville “Viki” Eerikkilän and Juuso “Köpi” Kallion interviewed on YleX’s Laughter Marathon charity broadcast.

Laine says that her acquaintances found out about her wearing a hat when the presenter and social media influencer Veronica Verho said on Instagram that he bought a hat made by Laine.

“My grandchildren and the neighbor’s daughter had seen it. I hadn’t told anyone that I was there making hats. That’s what made me famous – now they all know it.”

The wave clearly has fans. Once, a customer had written in connection with an online store order, asking if he could get a hat made by Laine.

Aino Laine is an animal lover. Muru the cat turns seven years old next summer.

Hat farm manufactures beanies and other knitted products from the wool of Finnish sheep.

There are currently 95 hat grandmothers making products. Most of them are from Finland proper, but there are also people from Satakunta.

The compensation grandmothers receive for their work varies. The size of the reward depends on how laborious the hat model is.

According to Rauhansuu, the management of the company and the knitting grannies have decided together that compensation will not be disclosed in public.

Now However, Myssyfarmi is in financial trouble.

“For several reasons, we have drifted into an acute cash crisis,” says Anna Rauhansuu.

According to him, one of the reasons is that the world situation has greatly affected consumer trade in Finland.

“Many people have really had a really difficult situation with electricity bills and mortgage interest. People have had to change their own consumption.”

The background of the financial difficulties is also financing projects that had already progressed a long way but eventually failed, Rauhansuu says. According to him, the projects failed for reasons beyond Myssyfarm’s control.

Rauhansuu says that the grandmothers have been very encouraging and positive.

“In general, when the average age of coworkers is over 70 years, they have usually seen quite a lot of life and different twists and turns. They usually think in a very long-term way, that this too will be solved somehow.”

There are different hat models. Aino Laine has received a red thread from Myssyfarm this time.

The company Aino Lainee misses the situation very much. Myssymmumous has given him something to do and a job. He makes about 300 hats a year.

Laine knits daily. If the weather is bad and there is nothing for her to do outside, she might knit all day.

Laine lives in her birthplace in Paattis, Turku. He still had pet cows in the 2000s, but he had to give them up ten years ago. Now the company is the orange Muru cat.

81-year-old Aino Laine lives in her birth home.

There are many kinds of chores at home. Laine spends time, for example, doing snow work and making firewood. He says that he has been very enthusiastic about tractors since childhood.

“I’ve been driving a tractor since I was very young,” says Laine.

In the spring, he knows how to plant a forest and take care of a nursery. In the summer, Laine takes care of her greenhouse and her potato field. Potato and tomato seedlings are already waiting on the windowsill.

Aino Laine’s day includes many kinds of chores. In winter, he does snow work.

Laine has also made friends from Myssyfarm. On Wednesdays, sewing clubs are held in the premises located in Myssyfarm’s Pöytä. Grandmas take the finished work there and get yarn and knitting instructions there. In addition, we have coffee and exchange news.

“It’s also a social event. I have made new friends there, there are quite a lot of like-minded people,” says Laine.

There is a clap machine in the yard of the house.

Aino Laine makes firewood for heating the house.

Wave would not have believed until a few years ago that he would end up on television or in newspaper stories to be interviewed.

“Not a good time. I have been so lonely here.”

He says that before visiting the city even in Turku was like “visiting a foreign country”.

“And now I’m like this, famous. Famous even abroad.”

