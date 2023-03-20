HS Helsinki | The employees saved a bankrupt bicycle shop in Helsinki

HS wrote at the end of February that a popular bike shop went bankrupt. Next Saturday, the business will already open its doors again.

Cycling shop Velobia Bike Co will reopen its doors in Helsinki’s Toukola on Hämeentie on Saturday.

HS wrote at the end of February that a popular bike shop went bankrupt. At that time, the bankruptcy estate was looking for a buyer for the company’s business. The movables of the bicycle shop were for sale on Huutokaupat.com.

However, now the shop’s Facebook page tells about the opening. They will be held on Saturday, March 25, starting at 1 p.m.

A bike shop chief mechanic and current co-owner Sebastian Oroza tells HS that former employees bought the business out of bankruptcy. Two former employees and two outsiders will become the new misters.

“The operation was profitable in many ways before, and now there are good feelings when we get to continue,” he says.

He doesn’t want to go into more detail about the reasons for the previous owner’s bankruptcy, but the reason behind the issue was, among other things, procurement difficulties as a result of the global order. The operation of the online store was also in a headwind.

Oroza predicts that Velobia will be busy in the future.

“Before us, there were seven employees. Now there are two.”

All in all, however, Oroza is satisfied with the fact that work can be continued at the popular cycling store even so quickly.

It is still being determined whether the company can continue with its old name or whether the name must be changed.