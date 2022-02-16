HS analysis The government wants more college degrees – but is pushing students to do more work

Higher education should be brought forward and accelerated so that at least half of those aged 25-34 complete a degree. On the other hand, raising the income limits for study grants drives them to work, writes Marjukka Liiten, HS’s policy editor.

From the government came last week to college students with conflicting messages.

Higher education should start at a younger age and spend less time on it. In this way, the supply of skilled labor would increase, and Finland would again rise to the top in international comparisons of education levels and qualifications.

The goal is for at least half of those aged 25-34 to have a university degree by 2030 or at least 2035.

At the same time, the government is pushing students to throw more and more work alongside their studies, for one on the employment measures decided on last Friday was to raise student income limits by 50 percent next year.

Until last autumn, the government was of the opinion that raising the income limits by 25% would be enough and only for this year.

Ministry of Education proposals published last week to bring forward higher and more flexible higher education were ignored.

And no wonder, because they are included in a report called Guidelines for the University Sustainable Growth Program.

This is only a presentation that has also been prepared by representatives of universities and students.

Instead, already decided by the government employment measures received a lot of attention and praise, at least on the principle of “right but insufficient”.

The increase in the income limits for study grants was now praised by everyone, although in the past it was mainly driven by the Coalition.

“ The Ministry of Finance concluded that there was no proper assessment of the lengthening of studies.

Prime minister Juha Sipilän In the (central) government, the raising of income limits was clarified and proposed by the minister responsible for study support Sampo Terho (ps / sin), who believes that study and working life should be brought closer and diligence should be rewarded.

However, the project did not progress, even though the board also had a coalition at the time.

Now the Minister of Science and Culture collected points for raising the income limits Antti Kurvinen (middle).

When the current government takes office in the summer of 2019, the current Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center) did not support raising the income limits for study grants as a recent minister of science and culture.

The archipelago recognized itself as a social politician. “Social income transfers should be directed to those who really need them,” he said In an interview with HS.

Temporary the increase in income limits last autumn was justified by the fact that students would receive help for acute labor shortages.

Calculations of tax revenue growth also spoke in favor of the increase, so that public finances would strengthen even if student support expenditures increased. The previous major revision of the income threshold was in 2008.

And, of course, the student’s own finances would also improve if they could go to work without losing “free” tuition of about 260 euros, which is becoming more of a salary or income supplement than a social benefit.

Calculations of the effect of increasing employment on study hours were favorably excluded from the impact assessments.

Admittedly, there are studies showing that working slows down studies. However, the Ministry of Finance concluded that there was no proper assessment of the lengthening of studies.

“ Raising income limits will hardly help those who do not really manage to study, let alone work.

Studies and combining work is basically worthwhile, and about half of students already do. It also facilitates actual employment compared to rigorous “pipe qualifications”.

But some time for increasing work has to be taken: either from study or leisure.

Raising income limits will hardly help those who do not really manage to study, let alone work. An increase in tuition fees would help those who focus on studying, as many current government parties promised before the last parliamentary elections.

As a small consolation, the government decided to support students’ mental health services with a total budget of four million euros.

Support from now on, there will also be a need for university teachers and other staff, for whom the increasing workload of students means more work when studies and exams need to be organized in a more tailored way.

A university report published last week sets ambitious goals for smooth study, but the practical means remain obscure.

“The actual duration of studies will be shortened by developing structures that support the smooth running of studies and thus improve the student’s chances of completing the degree within the target time.”

Continuous learning seems to be even more important than degrees.

“In order to promote lifelong learning, the forms and provision of higher education will be made more flexible and diversified so as to enable better continuous learning, ie work-study alternation, in addition to work-based learning and learning in the workplace, also as non-degree education.”