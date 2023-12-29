By using Tasers, police can temporarily immobilize people. The devices are already in use in many federal states. But opinions on this differ.

IIn dangerous situations, the police often only have a few seconds to decide which means of use – pepper spray, baton or firearm – is suitable to avert serious consequences for the officers or others. Distance electrical impulse devices (DEIG), known as “Tasers”, can also be used in difficult situations.

As with a firearm, the police officer must also trigger the Taser with a trigger. Then two arrow electrodes connected to the device with thin wires are fired at the attacker. The arrows conduct electricity into the body, which leads to short-term muscle paralysis and thus inability to move.