Flying wires: Many police officers support the use of Tasers.
Image: dpa
By using Tasers, police can temporarily immobilize people. The devices are already in use in many federal states. But opinions on this differ.
IIn dangerous situations, the police often only have a few seconds to decide which means of use – pepper spray, baton or firearm – is suitable to avert serious consequences for the officers or others. Distance electrical impulse devices (DEIG), known as “Tasers”, can also be used in difficult situations.
As with a firearm, the police officer must also trigger the Taser with a trigger. Then two arrow electrodes connected to the device with thin wires are fired at the attacker. The arrows conduct electricity into the body, which leads to short-term muscle paralysis and thus inability to move.
