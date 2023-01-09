When you are at home it is important to insulate the windows so as not to get cold. But on the street the best option to keep warm is the down jacket. This garment protects you from the cold and provides you with the warmth you need when temperatures drop. These jackets are essential during weather events such as frost or snowfall, as their traditional down composition is perfect for insulating from the outside temperature. During the winter they are used daily, which makes it easier for them to get dirty or smell bad. Nothing that cannot be solved in the washing machine, although before putting your jacket you should take several things into account because this fabric is very delicate and requires specific care.

Many people may be afraid to use the washing machine for these types of down-filled garments, but although it is better to wash them by hand, it can be done in the machine without problem and without causing damage to the machine. Of course, before putting your down jacket in the washing machine, follow these instructions.

remove stains



If you want to remove a specific stain, it’s best to skip the appliance and remove it by hand. If you want to get rid of a specific stain, you can act on it alone with a special stain remover without having to wet the entire down jacket. Pour the product or homemade mixture on the dirty area and let it sit for half an hour. Then apply a little product on a cloth and gently rub on the stain. When you have managed to remove it, let it air dry.

Wash the jacket in the washing machine



The frequency of washing the down jacket in the washing machine can be extended to twice a year. One of the occasions is recommended that you leave it for the end of winter when you make the wardrobe change and you are going to permanently save the down jacket. Thus, next year you will find it clean and spotless. In no case, you should take this garment like the rest of your clothes that you wash more times, since it is not the same fabric. In addition, as it is a layer that is placed on top of the rest of the clothes and is worn in winter, it does not require cleaning as frequently, even if it is used daily. Take note of these instructions for washing your down jacket in the washing machine:

– The first thing is to look at the label to know the instructions for washing and drying.

– Then, remove from the pockets any object that has remained inside so that it does not damage the fabric of the garment, close the zippers and turn the jacket inside out. If you are wearing hoods or liners that can be detached, remove them.

– The jacket should be washed alone. Do not put other clothes.

– Choose a special detergent for delicate clothes or specifically for down clothes.

– Do not add fabric softener or bleach.

– Select a program for delicate garments with cold water and a spin that does not exceed 400 revolutions.

– To prevent it from deforming and the feathers from spreading throughout the jacket, you can use the trick with tennis balls.

How to dry the pea coat



The jacket can be dried in the open air and in the dryer. If you do it the traditional way, do not hang it on the ropes or on the clothesline because otherwise the feathers will move to the bottom and deform. You must put it on a flat surface that is not exposed to the sun’s rays and to prevent the feathers from piling up in one part, try to shake the garment during drying. Do not store it in the closet.

If you are going to put the down jacket in the dryer, always select slow programs and low temperatures. It is also convenient to use the trick with tennis balls so that it does not deform.