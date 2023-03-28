“Big Brother” is a well-known reality show in Argentina and the GRAND FINAL is very close. The public will choose the winner of this season, who will take the sum of 15 million pesos and a house. The change that was seen in this edition of the show is that three finalists reached the last stage and not four. In this note, we tell you more details about the last episode and HOW TO VOTE for your favorite participant in the famous international format.

When is the GREAT FINAL of the reality show “Big Brother”?

The long-awaited grand finale of “Big Brother“, the most popular reality show on Argentine television, will take place on Monday, March 27 and followers will be able to enjoy it through the Telefe signal. In addition, they will have the option of choosing the winner of this season.

What time to see “Big Brother” Argentina?

This March 27 will take place the final of “Big Brother“at 10:30 p.m. (Argentina).

See “Big Brother”, time in Argentina: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Peru: 8.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Chile: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Venezuela: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Uruguay: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Mexico: 7.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

See “Big Brother”, time in Ecuador: 8.30 pm

“Big Brother”: how to vote for your favorite participant?

If you want to support your favorite finisher, you can do it in two very simple ways: send an SMS with the word GH to 9009 and then send the name of your candidate; or scan the QR code that will appear on the screen, which will direct you to the web https://gh.enjuego.ml/ in which you will see the photos of the finalists and the number of votes will depend on a monetary fee.

Where to see the grand finale of “Big Brother” for FREE?

The last program of “Big Brother“Argentina can be seen by the Telefe signal, by TV and the web; in addition to the streaming platform Pluto TV. So there are no excuses for not being part of this decisive moment of the famous reality show.

How to watch Telefe LIVE?

The end of “Big Brother“Argentina will be broadcast by the Telefe channel signal. To watch the program live you can do it from the TV or your Web page.

Who are the drivers of “Big Brother” Argentina?

In this issue of “Big Brother“Argentina there is only one driver: Santiago del Moro, who on the night of Monday, March 27, will be in charge of presenting the long-awaited grand finale of the reality show.

Finalists of “Big Brother” Argentina