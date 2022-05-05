After the prompt elimination of Luis Miguel Castro, “The Power of Love 2” seemed to run out of Peruvian representatives until, in episode 13 of this second season, Alexandra Balarezo was introduced as a new participant. The Peruvian born in Canada will have the difficult mission of overcoming what Shirley Arica and Austin Palao did in the last stage.

Who is Alexandra Balarezo?

The model and influencer has been around the entertainment world for several months, but it was in mid-2021 when her name rose to fame after confirming her relationship with Hugo García. However, the romance did not last long, so the young woman got fully involved in her daily activities and now she will have the chance to earn a place on Ecuadorian television.

How to vote in “The power of love 2” by Alexandra Balarezo?

To vote for your favorite participant, the steps are very simple. First, you must enter the official website of the reality show, but first you must confirm your session through Google or Facebook. After that, you will only have to select your favorite contestant and give him your vote.

Voting LINK in “The power of love 2022″

The link to validate your support is as follows: elpoderdelamor.tv/votacion-weekly.

Who are the participants of “The power of love 2″?

Nathalie Carvajal (Colombia) Karina Linnet (Panama) Solimar Figueroa (Puerto Rico) Carolina Rhodes (Bolivia) Daniela ‘Cat Girl’ (Colombia) Woldie Duron (Honduras) Lizbeth Cordero (Puerto Rican) Alexandra Rocha (Bolivia) Melissa Porras (Colombia) Matthew Varela (Colombia) Gus Leone (Honduras) Logan (Colombian) Fredito Mathews (Puerto Rico) Alessandro Jimenez (Bolivia) Asaf Torres (Puerto Rico) Hernan del Pozo (Ecuador) Joshua Caballero (Colombia).

What happens to the contestant with the most votes?

The contestant who has the most support from the public will be awarded an immunity pin so they will not be able to leave the competition in the elimination galas. In addition, she will be eligible for a $2,000 check and a sightseeing tour of any location in Turkey alone or in the company of any person of her choice.

What is “The Power of Love” about?

The Ecuavisa reality show summoned a series of young men and women to live together for a certain amount of time in search of a juicy economic prize. The house has a common environment called “Red Room”, where couples can talk as long as they like and even live more intimate moments.

How to see the full chapters of “The Power of Love”?

All the chapters are broadcast through the Ecuavisa signal and also on the official YouTube channel of “El poder del amor 2″. In addition, Larepublica.pe will carry the news of this reality show week by week.