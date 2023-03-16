He Pokemon Bank is an application available on the eShop of Nintendo 3DS, however, this virtual store will soon disappear. After the official closure of the eShop, players will not be able to purchase new products, but will still be able to download previously purchased content. It is important to mention that all titles that have not been purchased will be out of reach.

Despite this, players will still be able to transfer their Pokémon from the Pokemon Bank until Pokemon Home in the future, as long as they have downloaded both applications before the closure of the virtual store. It should be noted that those who try to download the Pokemon Bank either pokétransporter after March 27 they will no longer be able to do so.

Luckily, the creators confirmed that Nintendo 3DS players will still be able to transfer their Pokémon to other platforms after the shutdown. eShop. In addition, it will not be necessary to pay a subscription to use the Pokemon Bank on Nintendo 3DS after the virtual store closed. Although it is unknown for how long the service will be maintained.

If you want to continue using the Pokemon Bank, it is recommended that you download the application as soon as possible, since after March 27 it will no longer be possible to do so. To download it, simply go to the eShop and look for the corresponding option. Once installed, you will be able to use the Pokemon Bank and, if you have games of the fifth generation or the versions of the Virtual Console of the first and second generation, you will be able to use the pokétransporter to send your pokemon to Pokemon Home. It is important to note that although the Pokemon Bank and the pokétransporter will continue to operate after the closing of the eShopit is recommended to back up your Pokémon in Pokemon Homesince the Pokemon Bank it might be discontinued in the future.

On Nintendo 3DS, it will no longer be necessary to pay a subscription to use the Pokemon Bank and you will be able to store up to 6,000 Pokémon in the cloud, enable 10 Pokémon for trade at a time, create rooms for trade, and use the Gene Judge function. However, if you wish to access the premium benefits, you will need to use Pokemon Home.

Via: Pokemon