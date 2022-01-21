At this point in technological life, SmartTV they have flooded the market and completely displaced the old televisions. However, in some homes there are still some of these old devices. That is why in this note we will tell you how you can transform your old TV into a screen to watch streaming.

The magic item that has turned out to be a sales success thanks to the qualities that it provides to televisions once it is connected is the Chromecast, the small device that is capable of transforming HD TV sets into Smart TVs and that can be found for sale on Amazon.

Broadly speaking, the Chromecast is a small device that connects to the television directly and through which it is provided with the internet through a network Wifi, which immediately makes it a smart TV.

To control the Chromecast, the user will have to connect it to a device, either a cell phone, tablet, or computer, from which the content you want to watch on the TV will be sent wirelessly.

In this way, the mobile device automatically becomes the remote control by which the television can be ordered to project the content of the various streaming platforms, be it Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and Amazon, among others.

Users who have tried the Chromecast have highlighted aspects of it such as image quality, comfort and ease of use, voice recognition, installation without any problem, as well as integration with the assistant Alexa.

In addition to this, another of the features for which this device stands out is the fact that having a light weight it is extremely easy to transport everywhere, which is very useful when people go on a trip and in the places where they stay there is no Smart TV.

Internet users can also take advantage of the free live TV service with more than 300 channels who launched Google during the last month of 2021, thanks to the alliance it made with Pluto TV.