Every time people opt for the latest items of technology and be it for fashion or for fear that their equipment will become obsolete, as is the case with blank televisions and denied that they are already in the past.

Something very similar is happening today with TVs that were overtaken by smart screens, however, it is already possible transform old televisions into Smart TV without spending thousands of pesos. This thanks to the gadgets with which you can enjoy the benefits of a new entertainment equipment without the chaste that comes with it.

As is already evident, if you decide to keep an old television there will be disadvantages, such as never having the resolution of a new equipment of recent generation, among other things.

What are Dongles?

These are external devices that connect via HDMI to wirelessly send almost any content to the TV from a tablet or smartphone.

Examples of these devices are Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, Google’s Chromecast, the numerous Android TV Boxes, Apple TV, just to mention a few.

google chromecast

One of the best known Dongles Google’s Chromecastwhich has the potential to give televisions a great useful life, mainly due to their Internet connection, installation of Apps and also serves to view the content of streaming services.

Currently there are two models. The first is the original Chromecast that relies on cell phones to send content to the television. The second is the Chromecast with Google TV which has its own interface and remote control to navigate the web without the need for any mobile device.

The original Chromecast supports up to 1080p resolution, while the one with Google TV goes up to 4K. Similarly, these devices can be combined with Nest speakers and displays.

With the model with Google TV, the Google Assistant is also included in your remote control.

Amazon FireTV Stick

Just like Google, Amazon released its own Dongles called Fire TV Stickk, which can reach costs up to 30 euros (695.41 Mexican pesos). This device has four models: Fire TV Stick Lite, the standard Fire TV Stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

Set top boxes

Unlike the previous devices, this one is larger, has a box-like appearance and tends to have more power.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box S

This device is more expensive than the Amazon Fire TV Stick, but it offers a 4K resolution, Android operating system, an HDMI output, another for USB, and another for audio. In addition, it supports several formats, incorporates a remote control and its use is similar to that of Xiaomi SmartTVs.

NVIDIA ShieldTV Pro

This Dongle is the most powerful on the market today. Proof of this is the integrated CPU, the Tegra X1 chip and the ability to reset the resolution of SD content through artificial intelligence.

The NVIDIA ShieldTV Pro it accepts 4K resolution, has compatibility with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, has an RJ45 port for cable Internet connections, includes Android as the operating system.