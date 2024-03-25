With the arrival of the heatour pets face an invisible but persistent challenge: fleas and ticks. These parasites, which can be a problem throughout the year, find high temperatures the perfect environment to multiply and affect the health of our pets, as well as ours.

In addition to causing discomfort to our beloved animals, these Parasites also represent a risk of disease transmission, both for themselves and for the humans who live with them.. Therefore, it is crucial to take preventive measures to protect your health and well-being.

One of the most effective ways to combat this problem is through regular external deworming. Consulting with a Veterinarian is essential to determine the best treatment for each pet, considering its specific needs.

There are innovative, long-lasting products that can provide protection for months with a single application, which not only keeps our pets safe, but also helps prevent the spread of these parasites in the home and environment.

“It is essential to remember that Pets can acquire parasites in places such as parks, gardens and outdoor areas, as well as through contact with other animals. For this reason, we recommend maintaining a continuous deworming program throughout the year,” emphasized Alejandro Sánchez, Technical Manager of the Companion Animal Unit of MSD Animal Health in Mexico.

In addition to deworming, Keeping the spaces where our pets spend time, such as the home and patio, clean is essential.. Simple tasks such as regular vacuuming, washing sitting areas, and keeping grass short can help reduce the presence of these parasites and create a healthier environment for everyone.

“It is crucial that people ensure that their pets receive optimal internal and external deworming during the hot season, as these parasites can transmit infectious diseases to both pets and humans. Therefore, it is important to remain alert and take action preventive measures,” added Yon Palacio, Technical Coordinator of the Companion Animal Unit of MSD Animal Health in Mexico.