Maintaining blood sugar within healthy ranges, as all Spaniards know, will help you have more energy in daily life and grow well. As if that were not enough, it will help you prevent possible health problems in the future.

Explanation

Yes, even if you follow a diabetes management plan perfectly, measuring your blood sugar thoroughly and carefully, you can continue having high or low sugar concentrations from time to time. For example, Eating more than necessary one day during this Christmas period can change your blood sugar concentration.

When blood sugar drops too low, this is known as hypoglycemia and needs immediate treatment.. On the contrary, when blood sugar gets too high, is called hyperglycemia. Untreated hyperglycemia can turn into diabetic ketoacidosis, which also requires attendance urgent.

The complete list

Faced with this panorama, a large part of Spanish society wonders as lower sugar naturally. Well, here goes one series of home remediesaccording to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

sage tea. It has a hypoglycemic effect, which helps reduce blood sugar and promotes diabetes control. carqueja tea. It has hypoglycemic action, which helps keep blood glucose stable. It also has purifying and antioxidant action. Cow hoof tea. It acts similar to the hormone insulin in the body. chancapiedra tea. It contains aqueous extracts that showed hypoglycemic effects, being useful for maintaining constant blood glucose. moringa tea. It has a natural hypoglycemic effect. Although it can be consumed in tea, it exists in capsule form. Fenugreek. It is a medicinal plant that has a strong effect on controlling blood sugar levels, since it has an active substance known as hydroxyleucine. Dandelion. It has a great effect on diabetes, because both its leaves and roots are capable of regulating blood sugar levels.