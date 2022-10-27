If you have doubts about the authenticity of a bill, we will share some of the recommendations left by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the entity tells you what are some of the things you should be aware of in order to avoid falling into a fraud or scam at the time of receiving high denomination bills.

The process to check if a ticket is fake requires three steps:

Touch the ticket to know the material

look at it against the light

Rotate it to detect the security elements.

According to him central bank To know what security elements it has and how to recognize them through sight and touch, for this you need to follow some simple steps that will allow you to check a bill in just a few seconds.

Some of the recommendations are:

Touch the surface of the banknote and feel:

Texture

touch sensitive reliefs

Look at the ticket and identify:

Perfect registration (backlight)

Watermark (backlight)

transparent window

folios

growing folio

Hidden number

Flip the ticket and see:

color changing element

multicolor denomination

Additionally, if you have a magnifying lens, you will be able to identify microprinted texts and linear backgrounds; and by looking at the back of the bills under ultraviolet light (better known as “black light”), you will be able to identify the fluorescence.

What to do if you have a fake ticket?

Before you want to try to pass a counterfeit ticket‘ for an authentic one, you should be aware that doing this is a federal crime and in case you are discovered you can spend up to 12 years in prison. If you suspect a bill is counterfeit, you can take it to any bank branch for analysis; after a few days they will notify you if it is false or true.

We recommend you read:

In case you verify that they gave you a counterfeit bill and you know who did it, it is important that you notify the authorities through a complaint, accompanied by data that will be requested and a detailed narrative of the reported act, where you will indicate who or who committed the crime. The complaint is made by phone 800-0085-400 or by mail to address [email protected]