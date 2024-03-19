Whether you've lost your phone or it has been stolen, you should take extreme precautions such as locking your whatsapp applicationand did you know that one way to extort people is through a WhatsApp account?

One of the new methods is to steal your WhatsApp account in order to request money or other things of value from your contacts, this can become a danger, so today we share with you 3 ways to cancel your WhatsApp account.

But don't worry, we also show you how to recover it, if you lose it or become a victim of theft, although your data remains in your smartphonethe reality is that you can block access so that you maintain your privacy and protect your data.

1.- Lock your SIM card

One of the ways to ensure that no one can see your data or content on your phone is to lock your SIM cardthis is done through your operator mobile phone.

You will have to provide some information to prove ownership, but it is necessary not only for the security of WhatsAppwith this you can be sure that they will not carry out bad practices from your number.

WhatsApp: 3 ways to block your account if you lost your phone, step by step. Photo: SPECIAL

Once you have SIM locked It will no longer be possible to verify your WhatsApp account on that phone because remember that it is necessary to receive a text message (SMS) or a call to verify the account.

2.- Block your account from a new SIM

Acquiring a SIM is already very accessible, it is even possible for you to acquire one virtual SIM like those offered in CFE Internetso one method to block your WhatsApp account is to activate it again from your new number.

If your new SIM card has the same number you can also deactivate your account of others connected devicesupon notification, will close your WhatsApp account on the lost or stolen cell phone.

3.- Block from an email

Another very effective option is to send an email to the WhatsApp help desk, who will take care of deactivate your account temporarily, until you decide to reactivate it.

Write a email to [email protected] with the subject “Stolen/lost phone: Please deactivate my account”. In the body of the message, repeat the phrase “Stolen/lost phone: Please deactivate my account” and indicate your phone number in international format (with the +52 sign, which is the code for Mexico).

WhatsApp: 3 ways to block your account if you lost your phone, step by step. Photo: SPECIAL

How to reactivate your WhatsApp account?

If blocking your WhatsApp account seemed very easy to you, then activating it again will not be a complication for you, so we are going to give you the details so that you can learn how to do it without help. You will be an expert in technology.

Once you have blocked your WhatsApp account, to recover your communication through this instant messaging platform you must request your mobile operator to issue you a new SIM card.

When you have a new smartphone you must download WhatsApp from the application store Google Play or Apple Store, Follow the steps to verify your account.

If you made a backup You will recover the conversations you had before losing your other cell phone. And WhatsApp reminds us that when we block the account it is not completely deleted, in fact, your contacts will still be able to see your profile and even send you messages.

Which they send you even if you do not have a phone or your SIM activated, will remain pending for a maximum period of 30 days so, when you recover your profile, these will be displayed automatically.

How to reactivate your WhatsApp account? Photo: SPECIAL



But if you don't reactivate your account within 30 days, the messages will be deleted, so if you want to know what they wrote to you while you recovered Liu account you have a time limit.