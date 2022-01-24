World.- The instant messaging application, WhatsApp has become one of the most important means of communication in the world, due to its constant updates focused on providing a better service to users.

Although this application is by far one of the best, there are users who continue to use whatsapp plus due to the additional functions that it has.

As a result of this, doubts have arisen, especially on the issue of backup copies, since many users who seek to move from WhatsApp to WhatsApp Plus they are afraid of losing their conversations and files that have already been stored.

How to Backup WhatsApp to WhatsApp Plus

To do this you must first create a backup in WhatsApp once this step is completed you must enter the internal storage folder of the cell phone and then create a folder with the name (WhatsApp Plus).

After creating the folder with the new name, you must enter the WhatsApp folder and copy all the files you find there and then you must copy them to the new folder with the name of (WhatsApp Plus).

Once you finish these simple steps, you will proceed to delete the WhatsApp application to install the Plus version, once the application is installed and you are given the option to restore your messages and files from the internal storage of your phone, you must press “Restore”.

It should be remembered that WhatsApp Plus is not an official application of the messaging company and it is even recommended to use it under the user’s responsibility, because the application is potentially malicious and you could be a victim of information theft.