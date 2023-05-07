Sunday, May 7, 2023, 7:23 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Carlos Alcaraz will see his million-dollar bank account grow regardless of the result of the final of the Mutua Madrid Open, which will be held on Sunday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. The Murcian tennis player disputes the championship title against Struff on the Manolo Santana court of the Caja Mágica.

The current number two in the world, according to the ATP ranking, could revalidate the Madrid Open title that he already won in 2022. The young tennis player from El Palmar has added three new competitions to his record so far this year and has earned about three and a half million dollars.

In the event that Struff was proclaimed champion, this would be the first prize he has won in his entire career. Despite this, the German tennis player has more than 8 million dollars in his account thanks to his participation in the competitions, which this year have earned him 328,129 dollars.

How much money does the winner get?



The men’s competition of the Mutua Madrid Open has a prize pool of 7,705,780 euros, the same as the women’s. The tournament champion will take 1,105,265 euros. This amount represents 6% more than the prize that Carlos Alcaraz took the previous year after winning this tournament. In addition, the winner of the Madrid Open also has 1,000 points in the ATP ranking.

The finalist of this meeting in the Caja Mágica will take a little more than half of the winner, around 580,000 euros, and 600 points.

The semifinalists, such as Borna Coric and Aslán Karátsev, will pocket 308,790 euros and add 360 points. Those who fell in the quarterfinals, such as Khachanov, Daniel Altmaier or Tsitsipas, take 161,525 euros and 180 points from the tournament.

The tennis players who reached the round of 16 at the Madrid Open have been rewarded with 84,900 euros and 90 points, such as Zverev, Rublev and J. Munar.

In the case of the players who left the tournament in the third round, they will see their accounts fatten with 48,835. This is the case of G. Dimitrov, H. Grenier, R. Bautista Agut, Y. Nishioka, M. Arnaldi, and Y. Hanfmann. They will also have 45 more points.

For the second round, players like E. Ruusuvuori, G. Barrere, S. Korda, R. Carballes Baena and T. Monteiro, won 27,045 euros and 25 points. The players who didn’t make it past the first round totaled 16,340 euros and 10 points, such as U. Humbert, E. Nava or D. Schwartzman.