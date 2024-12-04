The new “Study of parenting in Spain 2024”prepared by Save the Childrenreveals the economic difficulty of raising children in Spain: the report reveals that Having a child means an average expense in our country of 758 euros per month. The expense varies depending on the age of the minor and also the autonomous community in which they live, since there are some regions in which the report presents higher spending than in others for the upbringing of a minor.

The study has been prepared from the study of prices of a basket of basic products in a family with minors and other data from the Family Budget Survey prepared by the INE in 2023.

The region where it is most difficult to raise a child

According to the report, Catalonia It is the region in which it is most expensive to have a child, with an average cost of 938 euros monthly. An amount that contrasts with Andalusiawhere raising a child costs an average of 722 euros per month, that is, 30% less.

The Catalan community is, of those analyzed in the study, the most expensive of all, followed by Madrid (896 euros per month on average), the the Basque Country (866 euros), Valencian Community (839 euros) and, finally, Andalusia (722 euros per month).

Four of the five communities analyzed (Catalonia, Madrid, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community), where a large part of the most populated urban centers in Spain are located, The price of raising a child is higher than the national average.

The age group in which it is most expensive to raise a child

The study explains thatAge groups play a key rolesince the older the son or daughter is, their needs and, therefore, their costs grow exponentially: the report reveals that, in the communities analyzed, The most expensive age group to cover expenses is between 13 and 17 years of age for the minor..

Again, it is Catalonia where it is most expensive (992 euros per month on average), followed by the Valencian Community (967 euros per month), the Basque Country (925 euros per month), Madrid (924 euros per month) and, finally, Andalusia ( 776 euros per month). The average in Spain for that age group is 807 euros per month