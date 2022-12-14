Gone are the days of phone calls, emails and the use of the cell phone message application, as today are instant messaging apps, especially WhatsAppbut do you know how many types of WhatsApp exist?

As previously stated, real-time messaging platforms have come to supersede other forms of communication, as these are much more practical than making calls, reading and answering emails, while their use, in most cases, it is gratuitous.

In order to facilitate communication between Internet users, the WhatsApp app was launched in January 2009, which today belongs to the conglomerate of social networks and platforms that make up the company. Goal.

At first, the whatsapp app It was only available for download on cell phones, both for smartphones with the operating system Android as iOS.

However, the team behind Meta’s instant messaging platform did not take long to realize the area of ​​opportunity that was presented to them by adapting the electronic application to a desktop version, thereby enabling two more versions from the app: Web and Desktop.

WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop

In 2015, the company launched the “Web” version of WhatsApp, which allows netizens to use their messaging application account in real time from their computers, laptops, and tablets, through access to a browser (Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla, etc.).

To access the “Web” version of WhatsApp, just click on this link. After that, a screen will open where a unique QR code, as well as instructions on how to use the app from the browser. To start reading and sending texts, photos, videos and other files using WhatsApp Web, you just have to scan the code from the mobile application.

Finally, the latest version of WhatsApp is whatsapp desktopan app that allows the user to use the instant messaging platform on their computer or laptop without the need for a browser, as is necessary in the Web version.

WhatsApp Desktop, like the smartphone application, must be downloaded to the computer or laptop, either from the Microsoft Store or the App Store. In addition, it can also be downloaded from the WhatsApp web portal.

As you can see, there are currently three versions of WhatsApp: on the one hand, the smartphone version; on the other hand, the “web” version, and finally, the desktop version.