The Murcian artist, confirmed at the Fan Futura Fest, launches his second studio album, 'Luna 18', recently published by Warner Music, twelve songs between rock, pop and urban

I study journalism. Walls, who began studying Journalism, yesterday, during his visit to LA VERDAD, where he learned about the operation of the newspaper.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 01:17



| Updated 11:49 a.m.















Walls is happy. In his movements, in his way of breathing, there is an indescribable emotion. It must be the kiss of fortune. Or directly the feeling of stepping on the moon… her second studio album, 'Luna 18' (Warner Music), is twelve songs produced by…