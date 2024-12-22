The draw of The Christmas Lottery is celebrated today, from 09:00 in the morningin the emblematic Royal Theater of Madrid. Millions of people throughout Spain await with excitement and hope to be blessed with The Fat Man or one of the main prizes awarded by this traditional Christmas raffle. The children of the San Ildefonso School They will be in charge of distributing, in total, 2,702 million euros distributed in different prize categories.

During the course of the draw, The numbers extracted from the drum are organized into tablesthe supports where both the prizes and the numbers associated with each of them are placed. These tables are a fundamental and characteristic element of the Christmas lotterysince they allow you to keep a visual record of the numbers and prizes that are being sung by the children of San Ildefonso.

The number of tables in the Christmas Draw

In total, in The Christmas Lottery uses 10 tables, each of them composed of 10 wires where the balls corresponding to the prizes and numbers are introduced. Each wire has the capacity to hold up to 20 balls, which means that A maximum of 200 balls can be placed on each table.

As the boys and girls of San Ildefonso The different prizes are sung, the balls are placed on the respective wires of the tables, leaving a visual record of the numbers and prizes that have been awarded at each moment. This process is repeated throughout the morning until all the tables are completed with the corresponding prizes and numbers.





Exhibition of the tables to the public

An interesting curiosity is that, once the draw for the Christmas lottery, the tables with the numbers and prizes are displayed to the public during the week after the event. In this way, those who have not been able to follow the draw live or wish to check the results again, have the opportunity to go see the tables in person.

This exhibition of the tables has become a tradition and an additional attraction for many people, who take the opportunity to take photographs next to them or simply to look closely at the numbers and prizes that have been the protagonists of the day.





The importance of the tables in the Christmas Lottery

The tables play a crucial role in the Christmas Lottery drawsince they not only serve as physical support for the placement of numbers and prizes, but also They provide transparency and credibility to the process. Being visible to everyone present at the Teatro Real and subsequently exposed to the public, the tables guarantee that there is no type of manipulation or alteration in the results.

Furthermore, the tables They are a distinctive and traditional element of the Christmas Lottery, which has endured over the years. Your presence in the draw adds a touch of solemnity and emotion to the event, turning it into a unique visual spectacle that attracts the attention of millions of people throughout Spain.