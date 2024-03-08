Jefferson Agustín Farfán, better known as 'la Foquita', has been in the public eye for his personal life and his sporting achievements. His love affairs with well-known figures in Peruvian entertainment and his paternity have been topics of public interest. The former soccer player made a confession about his children at the premiere of his podcast called 'Focused' that generated intrigue among his followers. Next, we will review the number of heirs that 'Jeffry' has had and the identity of the women who have been mothers of these children.

How many children does Jefferson Farfán have?

Jefferson Farfan He has avoided publicly sharing details about his family life over the years. However, 'Foquita' dared to provide a detail of her paternity at the premiere of her podcast 'Enfocados'. The popular '10 on the street' has announced that she has a daughter who is one year and two months old.

“I had one more blessing, a year and two months ago I had a daughter named Luhana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as my children have been exposed at times. and, well, I am very happy, my family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and for the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope you meet her soon,” said 'Jeffy' who has a total four heirs.

Who are the mothers of Jefferson Farfán's oldest children?

Mercedes Carrasco

Farfán's romantic relationships have generated extensive media coverage. Mercedes Carrasco She is the mother of her first daughter named Maialén Carrasco Farfán, who is currently 18 years old.

The relationship between Farfán and Carrasco began when they were teenagers: he was 15 years old and she was 17. This was a formal relationship and had the acceptance of both families. Doña Charo, mother of 'Foquita', even mentioned that Mercedes was a regular visitor at her house and that she was considered a formal girlfriend for her son.

However, the relationship faced serious challenges, especially when Mercedes became pregnant. Farfán initially resisted recognizing the girl, which led to a significant legal conflict between him and Carrasco. Eventually, Jefferson accepted her paternity.

Over time, the relationship between Farfán and Carrasco changed from being conflictive to one that was more cordial and focused on the well-being of their daughter. The love story between them ended when Farfán began his relationship with Melissa Klug.

Melissa Klug

The businesswoman Melissa Klug She is the mother of two sons of Jefferson Farfán: Adriano Farfán Klug and Jeremy Farfán Klug. They began their relationship more than a decade ago and, during that time, lived together for approximately 11 or 12 years.

Jefferson Farfán next to his two children he had with Melissa Klug. Photo: Instagram/Jefferson Farfán

The couple faced their first separation in 2007 and, after several reconciliations, their relationship finally came to an end in 2015. This last breakup was a product of the appearance of Yahaira Plasencia in Farfán's life, which triggered problems and arguments between Klug and the ex-footballer.

Klug discovered the romance between Farfán and Plasencia through friends and the situation escalated until Farfán announced the end of his relationship with Klug through a press release.

The end of their relationship marked the beginning of legal disputes between them, especially over the support and well-being of their children. Despite the conflicts, both still make efforts to coexist peacefully for the sake of their heirs.

Farfán and Klug's love story began under controversial circumstances, as Melissa was married to Abel Lobatón when she became involved with Jefferson.

Who would be the mother of Jefferson Farfán's last daughter?

Jefferson Farfan hHe has avoided revealing the identity of the mother of his last daughter named Luhana. However, the entertainment media speculate that she was a young woman who goes by the name of Darinka Ramirez. This was announced by the América Espectáculos program this Friday, March 8.