We are practically no time away from Resident Evil 4 Remake is launched in stores, with a campaign that critics presume to be much more extensive than what was seen in the predecessor remakes. And according to what was told by the media, a conclusion has been reached more or less about its duration calculated in hours, which are fine for a RE.

Some renowned pages like IGN that his longest game has been 22 hours, this by getting all the achievements, treasures and more added as secondary missions of the semi-open areas. On the other hand, going straight to the point has taken them 12 hours, which is a good amount if we compare it with the deliveries dedicated to Raccoon City.

For their part, other industry critics have mentioned different times that are not limited to less than 10 hours, but that do not exceed fifteenI’m talking about the main story. But to have absolutely everything is included in the 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. So if we arrive at an average, it can be said that it lasts between 10 to 20but already with all the objects.

as for us in Atomixwe’ve taken long 15 hours In completing the story, we just didn’t get all the secrets out, but we didn’t just go for the main goals either, it was a mix of both. That means, that when the day of the game arrives, many users will be behind their televisions for a long time.

Remember that Resident Evil 4 Remake is put up for sale March 24 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: Wow, it will be a great adventure accompanying Leon in his quest to save the president’s daughter. Of course, with its changes that make this a more than enriching experience.