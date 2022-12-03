Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘The CBR (Central Office for Driving Skills) informs me that there is no longer a waiting period for the Health Declaration. You may still have to deal with a waiting list for the doctor or specialist you need to see for this. The CBR promises that applicants will always be notified quickly, within 4 weeks at the latest.’
Our car editor Niek Schenk answers reader questions every week. Mail your question to [email protected]
