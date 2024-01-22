Italy wants to transport its boat refugees to an Albanian seaside resort. The local population is calm about the deal. This is also due to your own past.

Afghan children in a hotel in Shëngjin: When the Taliban conquered the country in 2021, Albania took in many Afghans at the request of the USA. Image: AFP

In summer, the four-kilometer-long city beach in the small port town of Shëngjin is packed. Parasol stands next to parasol, lounger next to lounger. The bathing season ends at the beginning of October, after which Shëngjin falls into a dreary hibernation.

Matthias Rüb Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

Now the sandy beach belongs to the stray dogs. Gray clouds hang over the rugged hills that rise behind the concrete blocks of the city. Almost all hotels, including most supermarkets and restaurants, are closed. Only construction is busy. Here the foundation for the next beach hotel is being poured, there the beams of a kiosk are getting a new coat of paint. In winter around 7,000 people live in Shëngjin. In summer there are a good ten times as many.