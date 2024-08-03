For President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Chapultepec Project: Nature and Culture It is an emblematic initiative that promotes social justice by promoting urban, cultural and environmental development in popular neighborhoods adjacent to Chapultepec Forest.

This forest, the largest in the world with 866 hectares, extends from the First to the Fourth Section.

He Chapultepec Project: Nature and Culture It is characterized by the Integration of 180 additional hectares donated by the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), lands that during the previous government were destined for real estate development.

The current government halted this operation to create a new public space for the benefit of the population of Mexico City and other entities in the country.

Advances and New Cultural Facilities

The progress of the Chapultepec Project: Nature and Culture has reached 92 percentwith the creation of 12 new cultural venues.

These include the Garden and Scenic Pavilion, the Lázaro Cárdenas House Museum, Cencalli (the house of corn and food culture), the Los Pinos Cultural Complex and the Chapultepec National Film Library.

In addition, new arts schools have been opened, such as the El Arsenal Art School and the Chapultepec Film Training Center.

Investment and the Fight against Corruption

The Ministry of Culture announced that the Fourth Section of Chapultepec Park will open to the public before September 30.

The investment in the Chapultepec Project: Nature and Culture exceeds 10.5 billion pesos, funds obtained thanks to the elimination of corrupt practices.

For example, the new National Film Library cost half of what was spent on the Estela de Luz, a monument built irregularly during Felipe Calderón’s six-year term.

Restoration and Improvement of Public Spaces



The Chapultepec Project: Nature and Culture has also focused efforts on the restoration of key spaces such as the Molino del Rey, now home to Cencalli, the house of corn and food culture, the federal government said.

Museums such as the National Anthropology Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Rufino Tamayo Museum and Chapultepec Castle have been modernized. In addition, new infrastructure has been created such as Snakes and Ladders, a network of bridges and trails in the Third Section of the forest.

The Chapultepec Project: Nature and Culture has allowed the planting of 296,333 plant specimens, the recovery of 118,715 square meters of green areas and the construction of two floating pedestrian walkways that connect important points in the forest.

These actions not only improve the urban environment, but also promote biodiversity and safe access for visitors.

Access and Mobility

The Secretary of Culture announced that the people of Santa Fe will have access to the Fourth Section of the forest thanks to the new Cablebús line 3, which will connect the Vasco de Quiroga station with El Insurgente, the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train.

The six Cablebús stations, which will cover 5.5 kilometers in 21 minutes, will become cultural destinations with exhibition spaces and acoustic galleries.

With the new cultural and environmental infrastructure, annual visits are expected to increase from 20 million to 30 million people.