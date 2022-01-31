Sofia Goggia at work to recover from the injury in view of the Beijing 2022 Olympics

Italy is approaching Olympic Games from Beijing 2022. The countdown towards the start of the Games now marks less than 4 days to go (with the women’s giant slalom, first race of Alpine skiing will be February 7). What if Federica Brignone leaves for China after another great victory in the World Cup (Super-G in Garmisch), Sofia Goggia is working to recover in record time after the injury that occurred during the race weekend in Cortina on the Olympia delle Tofane track (injury to crusader of the knee left and from microfracture at the head of the fibula). How is the champion of blue skiing (currently first in the downhill classification with 4 victories in the season and third in that of SuperG with two hits)? Will he be able to defend the gold medal he won four years ago in Pyeongchang 2018 (downhill)?

Beijing 2022 Olympics, Sofia Goggia how is she? “Things are progressing as hoped”

The words of Sofia Goggia give optimism about his recovery for the downhill of February 15 (and maybe the superG scheduled for 11 February) of Olympic Games from Beijing 2022: “Things are progressing as hoped – explained the reigning Olympic champion – I just have to continue working in this direction and at the end of next week we will make a new point of the situation”.

