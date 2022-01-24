How I met you father is the expected spin-off with the leading role of Sophie. His young version will be played by Hilary Duff, while the adult by Kim Cattrall. Expectations are high and the result is expected by all fans of the original series. How I met your mother.

When it premieres?

To the delight of the fans, the new show How I met your father has just announced that it will arrive in Latin America on March 9. The news continues to be cause for celebration on social media.

Watch the trailer for How I met your father here

Where to see the series?

In the United States, How I met you father arrived through Hulu. Since it is owned by Disney, the show will be available on Star Plus and not Disney Plus due to its content type.

What is it about?

The plot deals with a fairly similar premise to the original: Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father. For this, we are placed in 2021 thanks to flashbacks and we see her looking for her true love.

The spin off of How I met your mother plans to have several seasons. Photo: Variety

What characters will appear?